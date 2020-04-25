Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 163,019 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

