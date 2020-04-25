Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NERV. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

