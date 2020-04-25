Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $38,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 776.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

MCHP stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

