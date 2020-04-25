Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,813 shares of company stock worth $325,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

