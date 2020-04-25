MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.