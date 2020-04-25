LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

