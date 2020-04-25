LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $231,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

