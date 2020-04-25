LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

