LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

