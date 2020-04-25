LVW Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

