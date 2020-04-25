LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

