LVW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,390 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

