Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.73.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

