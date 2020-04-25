Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

