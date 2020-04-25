Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,888 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

