Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,394 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $59,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

