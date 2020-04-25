Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,915 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

