Lincoln National Corp Purchases 15,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

