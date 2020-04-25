Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $72.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

