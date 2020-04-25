Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.