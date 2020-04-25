Lincoln National Corp Has $298 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 11.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $298,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.