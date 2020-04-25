Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.