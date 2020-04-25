Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) vs. CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Critical Review

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.24% 29.18% 3.75% Lexington Realty Trust 85.87% 19.89% 9.19%

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CoreSite Realty and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 7 1 0 2.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus price target of $112.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 7.99 $75.84 million $5.10 23.68 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 7.96 $279.91 million $0.80 12.68

Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreSite Realty. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats CoreSite Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options  all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

