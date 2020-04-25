Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

LII stock opened at $176.51 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

