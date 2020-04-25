Ledyard National Bank Sells 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

