Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

