Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

