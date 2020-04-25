Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

