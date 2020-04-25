Ledyard National Bank Has $4.62 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $68,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

