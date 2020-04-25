Ledyard National Bank Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

