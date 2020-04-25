Ledyard National Bank Has $3.69 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

