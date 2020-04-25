Ledyard National Bank Has $2.14 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

UTX stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

