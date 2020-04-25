Ledyard National Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,572,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

