Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

