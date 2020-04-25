Ledyard National Bank Acquires 2,633 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.34 and its 200 day moving average is $305.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

