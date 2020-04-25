Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

