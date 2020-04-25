Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:CHMI) Financial Comparison

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 112.49%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -58.95% 13.11% 1.44% Lamar Advertising 21.21% 32.37% 6.34%

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 1.48 -$42.79 million $2.01 3.24 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 2.84 $372.11 million $5.80 8.54

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

