Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

KURA stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $476.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

