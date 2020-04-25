Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

