Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) EVP Thomas W. Beetham Sells 47,423 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $903,882.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.86 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.