Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

