Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BP in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $44.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.