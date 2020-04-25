JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 431,787 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 431,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

