JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $27.57 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.9% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

