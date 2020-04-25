JBJ Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,215 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

