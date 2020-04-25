Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares in the company, valued at $77,372,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Illumina stock opened at $309.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day moving average of $299.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

