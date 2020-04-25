ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

ITOCY stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU CORP/ADR (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.