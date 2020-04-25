Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) & Cadence Design Systems (OTCMKTS:CDNS) Financial Contrast

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Design Systems and Isign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80 Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus price target of $84.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Isign Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 9.66 $988.98 million $3.53 22.81 Isign Solutions $1.01 million 1.83 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Isign Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Isign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 41.74% 55.35% 32.01% Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Isign Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

