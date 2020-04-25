iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

