iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

